Mike Lee: ‘Excessive Government Spending’ Causing Gas Prices to Hike

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blamed “excessive government spending” for the surge in prices for gas and other goods in the United States.

Lee lamented the gasoline shortage around the southeastern region of the country caused by the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack is “exacerbated” by “regulatory inadequacies.” The Utah Republican warned things would “get worse” unless the government can figure out how to “restrain itself” from needlessly spending.

“We face enormous challenges right now as we’re dealing with a shortage created by a cyberattack, a shortage that is exacerbated because of regulatory inadequacies that have resulted in our inability to construct new oil refineries,” Lee stated. “And this also comes at a time when, due to government involvement, excessive government spending, we’re causing prices to hike on everything from gasoline to milk, to everything else people buy. So, this is a very difficult time for the American people, particularly those who live in the region most directly affected. These are going to get worse unless or until we figure out ways to make the federal government restrain itself so that it’s no longer harming people and causing prices needlessly to spike.”

