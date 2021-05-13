Cassidy: Trump Won’t Be GOP Nominee in 2024

Wednesday on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) discussed the GOP’s ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference over her opposition to former President Donald Trump.

Cassidy, who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, emphasized the importance of the GOP coming together.

[Relevant portion beginning around the 1:06:28 mark]

“We absolutely feel like we need a Republican Party which is committed to conservative values that will bring it forward,” Cassidy told host Brian Kilmeade. “As regards the president … returning to power, he lost. We lost the House. We lost the Senate. We lost the presidency and four years. Hasn’t happened since Herbert Hoover. Parties and elections are about winning. So, if you just want to brass tax it, we need to win. We can see that voters in swing districts did not swing for the Republican Party — they swang away. I supported the president’s policies. I was all on board — one of the senators that voted with him the most often — but parties are about winning, and unfortunately, over the last four years, we had a track record of losing. We need to win going forward.”

“Republicans are about winning,” he added. “If we’re going to win, we can’t say, ‘Oh my gosh, we got more votes than anybody else in Republican history,’ but 7 million left to the Democrat. You know, that 7 million is the difference between Biden’s policies and our policies. We’ve got to be 7 million ahead, not 7 million behind.”

Kilmeade asked Cassidy if Trump were to be the nominee again, would he vote for him.

“He’s not going to be our nominee,” Cassidy replied.

