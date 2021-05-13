NIH Director on Charges CDC Misled on Outdoor Transmission: Don’t ‘Fuss Too Much’ about ‘Little Details and Percentages’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins reacted to charges by The New York Times that the CDC framed the amount of coronavirus transmission that occurs outdoors in a misleading way by stating that we should celebrate the fact that vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks outdoors instead of worrying “too much about these little details and percentages.”

Collins said, “I think CDC has been pretty clear, if you’re vaccinated, you can go around outside without a mask. That’s what I’m doing. We had a little party on our street for a birthday for a 5-year-old and almost the whole street has been vaccinated. We were all able to be together, first time in a year. So, let’s celebrate that stuff and not fuss too much about these little details and percentages.”

