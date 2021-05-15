FNC’s Kilmeade: CDC’s New Rules Vindicate Cruz, Paul, DeSantis

On Friday’s “Fox News Primetime,” host Brian Kilmeade stated that the CDC’s new guidelines on fully vaccinated people vindicate Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who have argued that fully vaccinated people didn’t need to wear masks and caught flack for doing so.

Kilmeade said, “The news vindicating Republican lawmakers, who have been right all along, right? If you’ve been vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask, even if Democrats give you a hard time.”

Kilmeade then played a clip of Cruz sparring with a reporter for not wearing a mask even though Cruz was fully vaccinated, Paul’s exchange with Fauci over whether vaccinated people need to wear masks, and DeSantis saying that he saw an issue with telling people to get vaccinated while vaccinated people were wearing masks.

