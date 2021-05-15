FNC’s Kurtz: ‘Cheney Marathon’ Has ‘Drowned Out’ Other Important News Because Media Fixates on ‘Anything Involving Donald Trump’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” FNC host Howard Kurtz said that because of media obsession with anything that involves former President Donald Trump, the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from leadership in the GOP conference drowned out other important news.

Kurtz stated that the conflict in the Middle East hasn’t drawn much TV coverage “in part because the media spotlight has shined so brightly on Liz Cheney, her ouster from the House Republican leadership, and her intensifying campaign against Donald Trump.”

He further stated, “The former president is also fueling the coverage with his attacks.”

Kurtz further noted that the coverage of Cheney and Trump has overshadowed the gas lines due to the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline and infrastructure talks.

He concluded, “The media’s Cheney marathon reflects their fixation on Republican infighting, unproven allegations of a stolen election, and, of course, anything involving Donald Trump, and it’s drowned out lots of other important stories that lack the drama of a political brawl.”

