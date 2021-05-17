Tlaib: Biden Isn’t Saying ‘Palestinians Deserve Human Rights’ — He Has to ‘Speak Out Against this Violence’

Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that President Joe Biden needed to speak out more forcefully in favor of the Palestinian people’s human rights in the ongoing military conflict with Israel.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Do you feel any empathy coming from the White House? Have they called you to talk to you?”

Tlaib said, “They are engaging me now finally after four months of me sending letters with colleagues, talking about home demolitions, talking about the attack on Palestinians living in Israel. I mean, their January 6 is happening right now daily in their lives, and their own neighborhoods being attacked by mobs because they’re Palestinian. They’re targeted because of their ethnicity. You know, Joy, it is really hard because any of my colleagues that even have a sort of empathy towards Palestinians, they do it quietly with whispering because they continue to be intimidated and bullied by those that want to continue the status quo of apartheid in Israel. They want to continue to have that power and hold, and they literally brush over Palestinians as somehow inherently violent, that they don’t deserve human rights.”

She continued, “And that’s what’s missing in the statements coming from President Biden. You don’t hear the words ‘Palestinians deserve human rights,’ that Palestinians deserve to exist, that Palestinians deserve to live freely, that children need to be safe and secure. You only hear it when they talk about Israeli citizens that are of a certain faith.”

Tlaib added, “I want to make it clear to all the Palestinians, I know it’s hard to hear now under attack. But Americans are standing strong, and they’re standing and saying, enough, President Biden. You will not do this on our watch. You have to speak out against this violence in a very aggressive way that holds Netanyahu and his leadership accountable.”

