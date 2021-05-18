FNC’s Dean: Thought Cuomo’s Book Deal Was a ‘Joke’ — ‘Disgusting’ He’s Profiting Off the Deaths of New Yorkers

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean on Tuesday slammed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) for reportedly being set to receive $5.1 million from his book about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dean told “Fox & Friends” she thought it was a “joke” that Cuomo, who engaged in a cover-up regarding the number of deaths in New York nursing homes, would write a book about the pandemic. She added that Cuomo profiting off the deaths of New Yorkers, including her in-laws, is “disgusting.”

“When I first read that the governor was writing a book in the middle of the pandemic, I thought it was a joke. I thought it was a headline in the Babylon Bee or The Onion. How could a governor write a book about leadership when thousands of elderly are dying? It was incredible. And I was mad at the time but seeing he got over $5 million for this, profiting off the deaths of New Yorkers, including my in-laws, it’s disgusting.”

“I think the book publishing company can sue him for breach of contract because it’s filled with lies,” she continued. “And if you look at the timeline — the governor covering up the nursing home issue, the tragedy over 5,000 deaths that him and his administration tried to cover up for months — the timeline corresponds with him trying to sell that $5 million book. So, I wonder if we can profit off the Son of Sam law. All of that money should go to the families of our dead loved ones.”

