Ron Johnson: Democrats Pushing 1/6 Commission Because ‘They Can’t Impeach Donald Trump for a Third Time’

Friday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) dismissed the merits of the January 6 Commission championed by Democrats and the media.

Johnson argued it was not a good-faith effort and instead was meant to be a substitute for a third impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

“[W]hat this is all about is that they’re probably figuring out they can’t impeach Donald Trump for a third time,” he said. “So this is the only way they can keep their false narrative that there were thousands of armed insurrectionists that stormed the Capitol intent on overthrowing this government. And then, by extension, they can paint with a very broad brush that the 75 million Americans that voted for Donald Trump are also potentially domestic terrorists, and would be armed insurrectionists themselves if the FBI doesn’t intervene soon enough.”

“So this is all about a narrative that paints Donald Trump supporters as threats to this nation,” Johnson added.

