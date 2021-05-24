The New York Times manufactured a “racial panic and hysteria” with its 1619 Project to deflect from the collapse of the fraudulent narrative of former President Donald Trump’s “collusion” with Russia, Alex Marlow, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, said during a livestream on Facebook and Instagram.

Marlow stated, “The reason why I think [the 1619 Project] came to be as popular as it is was that it was a replacement — it was like that scene in Indiana Jones where he takes the bag of sand … he tries to take the monkey statue and knock it off — for the Russia collusion hoax, and I’ve got the data and the quotes to back it up.”

Breaking the News details the political calculations made by the New York Times in its attempt to frame Trump as some form of Manchurian candidate in service to the Russian state, Marlow remarked. “[The 1619 Project] was a part of a concerted effort by the Times to pivot the newsroom’s focus from the Trump/Russia collusion hoax to race hysteria,” he wrote on Monday.

Marlow remarked, “I show you what I’ve learned in my research looking into the New York Times, looking into their public pronouncements, what they’ve been telling their staff, what they’ve been telling their boardrooms, and they knew that they were on the run after the Mueller report.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s failure to identify any evidence of conspiracy or collusion between Trump and the Russian government undermined left-wing news media’s campaign against the 25th president, Marlow determined.

“After the Mueller report came out, they were big trouble, and they had structured their entire newsroom around this hoax that Trump had colluded with Russia to rig an election, and when their beloved hero Saint Robert Mueller let them down by reporting the truth, they were left pretty much rudderless.”

He continued, “[The New York Times] decided .., to make, essentially, a racial reckoning the centerpiece of their newsroom. In 2019, Dean Baquet, who is the editor of the Times, he said that the focal point of the newsroom is going to be ‘what it means to be an American in 2019,’ and that means it ‘requires imaginative use of all our muscles to write about race and class in a deeper way than we have in years.’ Do you need muscles to write about race and class? These guys are so pompous.”

Marlow described the New York Times‘s business model as “not about reporting the truth,” but “guiding their base — the resistance moms, the people [whose] main identity was hatred of Trump — guiding them in a certain direction.”

The New York Times‘ “woke agenda” and “overall business plan” is the development of “racial panic,” “hysteria,” and “neo-racism [as] the focal point of their newsroom,” Marlow concluded.