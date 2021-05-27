Pompeo: There’s ‘a Hint of Antisemitism’ in Moral Equivalencies Between Israel and Hamas

During an interview released on Wednesday’s “Fox News Rundown,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that when leaders in the U.S. draw a moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas, there’s “a hint of antisemitism almost every time,” and “the Jewish homeland is held to a standard that is different than any other country in the world is held to.”

Pompeo said, “Every single life lost is the direct responsibility of the terrorists who started this conflict and forced the Israelis to defend their own sovereign territory. We’d certainly do it here in the United States if someone was launching rockets into our country. When I hear American leaders create a moral equivalence between those two, there’s just a hint of antisemitism almost every time, where, somehow, this state, the Jewish homeland is held to a standard that is different than any other country in the world is held to. We would not talk about moral equivalence between any country that was under attack when all they were doing was trying to respond to keep their own people safe.”

