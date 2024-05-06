Columbia University said Monday it has canceled its graduation ceremony after anti-Israel protests erupted on its campus and others across the nation.

The news comes amid Israel’s war against the Hamas terrorist group.

According to NBC News, the university is set to “replace its university wide commencement ceremony on May 15 with ‘smaller-scale, school-based celebrations.'”

RELATED: Insane! Columbia University Protesters Smash Windows, Barricade Themselves Inside Building

Jessica Schwalb via Storyful

School officials said they discussed the decision with student leaders, and one official told the outlet worries over security were one of the main reasons behind the change of plans:

Come May 15, graduation ceremonies for the journalism school, college of physicians and surgeons, Barnard College, and the school of arts will take place at different times at different locations, according to a schedule released by Columbia. Other school-based ceremonies will take place throughout next week, as well. Pro-Palestinian protests sprouted on campus April 17 when students pitched about 50 tents while demanding a cease-fire in Gaza and insisting the university divest from companies that they say could be profiting from the war.

7 MINUTES OF “Peaceful Protests” on the #ColumbiaUniversity Campus.

This is just 7 minutes & just on ONE campus. pic.twitter.com/sL81tO6sIH — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 29, 2024

On Tuesday, New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers initiated a raid on the school once the university restricted access after anti-Israel protesters occupied Hamilton Hall, according to Breitbart News.

“Prior to the takeover of Hamilton Hall, anti-Israel protesters were given a 2:00 p.m. deadline on Monday of which to leave the encampment,” the outlet said.

RELATED: NYPD Clears Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall of Anti-Israel Occupiers

NYPD / BODY CAMS+ /TMX

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik later spoke out about the raid, saying the hall’s occupation “was a violent act that put our students at risk, as well as putting the protesters at risk. I walked through the building and saw the damage, which was distressing”:

A message from President Shafik. pic.twitter.com/zd8i2DE4wp — Columbia University (@Columbia) May 3, 2024

According to the NBC report, more than 100 people were arrested following the raid. Columbia has since asked the NYPD to remain on campus until a few days after commencement.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged people living in Rafah to evacuate “as a long-delayed attack by Israel against the last Hamas strongholds appeared to be imminent,” Breitbart News reported.