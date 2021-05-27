Tucker Carlson Calls John Cena’s China Apology ‘Disgusting’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that actor John Cena’s apology to China for referring to Taiwan as a country was “disgusting.”

Carlson said, “In a recent interview, an actor and former wrestler called John Cena was out promoting a film called F-9, and during the promotion, he announced Taiwan is the first country that can watch F-9. That seems harmless, but from the Chinese perspective, it is not allowed. So as punishment John Cena was instructed to go on Weibo and grovel in Chinese for forgiveness. It’s disgusting. We will only play part of it for you.”

In a video speaking Mandarin, Cena said, “I’m sorry for my mistake. I must say now. It’s very, very, very, very important I love, and respect, even more, China and the Chinese people.”

Carlson said, “To watch an American citizen apologize to our adversary for the crime of describing a nation as a nation — Taiwan is a country — and he had to apologize. He never explained what he was apologizing for. He was not even allowed to repeat the sin. He can never mention Taiwan again. Thousands of Chinese residents watched this and left negative comments. One said this, ‘You can’t take benefits from China and do things to harm China’s interests.’ You say that as an American, and you would be banned from Twitter. That’s Xenophobia, but it’s real, and it is a prevailing view in China. If you want to make money in China, you follow their rules, period. If you wonder why they shut down the investigation, that’s why. They are getting rich doing it. How many people died in nursing homes from the coronavirus? You would think we would know the answer. We don’t.”

