Deputy A.G. Monaco: We Don’t Know if JBS Paid Ransom

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco stated that the government doesn’t know whether meat producer JBS paid ransom in response to a cyberattack against the company.

CNBC Senior Washington Correspondent Eamon Javers asked, “JBS this week, the meat producer, they got up and running pretty quickly after their cyberattack was announced on Sunday and back to full production later in the week. Did they pay a ransom?”

Monaco responded, “I don’t know the answer to that.”

Javers then asked, “Do you think that the government should know whether these companies are paying ransoms or not?”

Monaco answered, “Yes. I think we need to know. I think the investigators, that they should be working with, this why we really want companies to come forward, to cooperate with FBI on this.”

