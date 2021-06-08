Himes: Millions of Americans That Believe Trump Won a ‘Clear and Present Danger’

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that it was “a clear and present danger to the republic” that people who believe that President Joe Biden was an illegitimate president, warning that they could “make political change through violence.”

Himes said, “What happened on January 6, we need to better understand that. The other piece that won’t come up necessarily unless we really look hard at it, and this is a clear and present danger to the republic today, is how is it there are still tens of millions of Americans who believe Donald Trump was denied the election? Despite the fact that there is not one fact that substantiates that belief, there are tens of millions of Americans who today believe that the president is illegitimate. There are people, I’m telling you, including some in this building, who understand the power of that big lie, and who are just waiting to take advantage of it for their own political purposes.”

He added, “I obviously feel relieved we don’t have a president who is deliberately stoking violence anymore. It wasn’t just January 6. He stoked violence for four years, just did it by suggesting maybe it was that guy’s fault or this immigrant group that is at fault. So even though we don’t have a president stoking violence anymore, that toxicity is still there. It is still out there with people angry, as I said before, people who believe that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president, we need to address that as a country. Otherwise, we’re going to see again groups of Americans who believe that the system doesn’t work and they should come here and make political change through violence. That just cannot be the country that we are.”

