Jenner: Transgender Participation in Sports Is ‘Very Small Issue’

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” said laws regarding transgender athletes were “a very small issue in the state of California.”

The Olympic decathlete is running in the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

Co-host Sara Haines said, “You also got pushback for seemingly coming out in support of the trans-athlete bans that have been proposed in dozens of states. As an Olympian, and one of the most famous athletes in the world, your thoughts do carry some weight here. You’ve called it ‘fundamentally a question of fairness.’ Opponents say it’s pure discrimination. How significant do you think this issue is?”

Jenner said, “To be honest with you, it’s a very small issue in the state of California. I have been very outspoken on this. You can go to my website… I explain everything. But we have so many bigger issues in this state, like immigration. Right now, we have a huge immigration issue in the state. As governor, I would first close the southern border. I would, on all state lands, finish the border wall, do what I would call the best job we can do in protecting our eastern front. Illegal immigration into the state has been such a burden on the taxpayers, on homes, on businesses.”

