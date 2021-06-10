Schiff Demands Investigation: DOJ Must ‘Clean House’ After Trump

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called for an “internal investigation” of the Department of Justice Thursday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

Schiff was reacting to The New York Times story that former President Donald Trump had the Justice Department subpoena Apple for the data of his political opponents and their family members.

Schiff said, “I think there needs to be an internal investigation within the Department of Justice. Not just involving, you know, this abuse of power with respect to our committee, but also what they were doing to reporters and press organizations, the attorney general’s intervention in certain cases like Roger Stone and Mike Flynn and others.”

He added, “In the case of Mike Flynn, this person twice pled guilty. Bill Barr went to the extraordinary step of seeking to have that case dismissed. The judge, in that case, appointed someone to advocate someone against the Justice Department. That just doesn’t happen very often, if ever. So I think the department needs to really clean house and look at all of these ways in which the department was abused and take corrective steps and implement new policies and to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

