Dem Rep. Gottheimer: Omar Has Made ‘Continued Series of Comments’ Targeting U.S.-Israel Relationship

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Friday’s “Special Report,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) stated that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) statement comparing the U.S. and Israel to Hamas “just adds to the record” and that Omar has made a “continued series of comments targeted at the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

Gottheimer said, “This just adds to the record. So am I satisfied? I’m just really frustrated by the continued series of comments targeted at the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

He also stated, “If you make comments like these, you need to be held accountable for them.” And “I don’t think there’s anybody to blame on the coverage. I think you just have to be held accountable for your words.”

