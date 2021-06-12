GOP Rep. Donalds: ‘Why Would I Support a Party That Doesn’t Allow Kids That Look Like Me to Have a Choice in Education?’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) discussed his spat with the Congressional Black Caucus over his membership in the group and his interview with CNN on the subject and wondered why he would support Democrats, when they don’t “allow kids that look like me to have a choice in education?” And whose policies are triggering inflation, which hurts poor families.

Donalds stated that the idea that black people should gravitate towards Democrats is “in step from a political culture standpoint. Because media and the left [like] to create political culture. But in reality, it doesn’t make any sense. Why would I support a party that doesn’t allow kids that look like me to have a choice in education? Why would I support a party that wants to blow out the spending which is causing inflation right now in the United States, what makes it harder for poor families to buy more product because their money is being squeezed because they can’t buy more stuff? Why would I support a party that wants to destroy border security, which actually puts more weight and more burdens on the United States at a time when we’re trying to get our economy off the track? These are the things that are reality in America. So, whether you’re black or you’re brown or whatever, it doesn’t really matter. You should be able to support who you want to support.”

