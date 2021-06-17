Cher: Every Time Trump Does Something I Get ‘Sick to Stomach,’ ‘I Get Angry’

Singer and actress Cher said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that every time former President Donald Trump did “something,” she got “angry” and “sick.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I know you’re a big political junkie. I know you know and follow all the debates going on. I wanted to ask you if you’re sleeping better at night with President Biden in office?”

Cher said, “I am. I love him. I’ve known him since, what, 2006. I just love him. I have to tell you something. This is going to sound weird maybe, but I have — I get really sick to my stomach, I have a real problem when I feel things are — every time Trump does something, sometimes I just have to stop watching the news because I just get overwhelmed, and I get angry, and I get sick.”

Wallace said, “I have to say, I hear that from a lot of my friends, the people that say, I’m sorry, I can’t watch all of it. I wonder if that’s because, in some ways, we thought it was all Trump, but it’s depressing to see that millions of people and just about everyone in Congress except for a couple of people, maybe Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger see the world the way he did.”

