Behar to Catholic Bishops: Stop Worrying About Abortion, Work with Biden on Climate Change

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the Catholic Bishops who voted to advance guidance that would deny President Joe Biden from receiving communion in light of his support for abortion rights should instead be working with the president on climate change.

Behar said, “I wanted to clear one thing up, or not clear it up, but just make an important point here is that some people believe that the death penalty is also government-sanctioned murder, and a lot of the people who believe in the death penalty do not believe in abortion. So there’s a rather inconsistent thing right there. I personally am pro-choice, and under certain circumstances, I believe in the death penalty. So I am very consistent.”

She continued, “Here’s the thing about this, what’s going on in my opinion. The president of the United States, Biden, is the most —one of the most powerful people in the world, maybe along with a couple of other countries, and these bishops could be working with him on climate change. I mean, we’re destroying God’s earth, okay? And on the refugee crisis and what have you and poverty in this country. Instead, they want to fight. They want to fight. So why do they want to fight? Well, they are losing parishioners left and right in the Catholic church, and they are threatened by that.”

Behar added, “In 2000, 76% went to church. In the 2020, 58% went to church. They are hemorrhaging parishioners ever since the Catholic — the abuse of children in the Catholic church, this has been steadily going down. So instead of trying to fix things and talk about things that actually matter to people, the most important thing being climate change, they go to these cultural issues to distract. It’s very similar to what the Republican Party is up to right now. They’re grasping at straws because they see that they will be extinct very soon, which is why they’re trying to stop people from voting.”

