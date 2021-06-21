Meghan McCain: Biden Is ‘Doing Grave Spiritual Harm to Himself and Harm to This Country’ by Supporting Abortion

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that because President Joe Biden supports pro-choice legislation, he is “doing grave spiritual harm to himself” and to the United States.

The panel was discussing the Catholic Bishops who voted to advance guidance that would deny President Joe Biden from receiving communion in light of his support for abortion rights.

McCain said, “When it comes to the separation of church and state, the onus is on the government, not the church. The church is always going to try to impede every possible way they can and influence every way they can. Everybody’s spiritual journey is their own personal journey. I don’t try to proselytize my journey and other people’s. If you are a devout Catholic, as President Biden claims to be, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do deep spiritual harm to you, and President Biden had been supportive of the Hyde Amendment up until 2019 when he decided to run for president.”

She continued, “I remember when it happened having a conversation with a friend of mine who was close to him saying, for me, this is a deep paradigm shift for how I view President Biden because if he is for the federal funding of abortion, and I know the women on this show disagree with me, but as far as I’m concerned, abortion is murder, and that means the government funding of killing of the unborn. We have to, as pro-lifers, fight for the lives of the unborn. That is a doctrine as old as the Catholic church itself. So he has to choose. His official stance, by the way, is he’s personally opposed to abortion but doesn’t feel he has the right to impose this view on the rest of the country. For someone who claims to be pro-life, I never understand this argument.”

McCain added, “It’s ultimately up to the church, but he’s walking a very fine line here, and ultimately, all of these issues are literally life and death for Catholics, for devout Christians. And he’s going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do and reconcile his politics with his personal faith, and I believe he’s doing great spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country.”

