DeSantis: ‘Important’ to Teach ‘Evils of Communism and Totalitarianism’ in FL Schools

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sounded off on the three civics education bills he signed earlier the day, one of which requires high school students to learn about “communism and totalitarianism.”

According to the GOP governor, it is “important” to teach high school students to learn about “the evils of communism and totalitarianism.” He said the hope behind the bill is to “show the effect that these bad policies had on people’s freedoms and livelihoods.”

“I put in a civics requirement in 2019 for high schools. We’re expanding that to include discussions of the evils of communism and totalitarianism,” DeSantis advised. “And then also, we’re creating a patriot museum, patriot library, where we have stories of Floridians who fled from communist regimes, from Cuba, from Nicaragua, from Venezuela and beyond. And so this will show the effect that these bad policies had on people’s freedoms and livelihoods, and their families. Many of them in south Florida, for example, lost family members to communism.”

“I think it’s important that … we get this in the classroom and provide an honest assessment of what this totalitarian ideology has done for the last hundred-plus years,” he concluded.

