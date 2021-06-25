Fmr NYPD Commissioner Kelly: Biden’s Gun Crime Program ‘Doesn’t Do Anything to Quell the Chaos’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly said that President Joe Biden’s plan to reduce gun crime won’t “do anything to quell the chaos that we have on the streets of our major cities.”

Kelly said that he believes crime numbers are “only going to continue to go up, unfortunately. I’m very pessimistic, at least in the short term. I don’t think crime is going to turn around. Unfortunately, I don’t think the president’s proposal will do very much to reduce crime. The core problem is that police officers have been demonized. They’ve been villainized if you will. They’re not engaging with the public as they did just a couple of years ago. The reason being is that they’re afraid to lose their job if they do their job. But politicians don’t seem to recognize that. They keep putting these restrictions and monitoring programs on top of the police, and as a result, they’re leaving.”

He later added, “I was hopeful that the president was going to come out with a meaningful program, it doesn’t do anything to quell the chaos that we have on the streets of our major cities.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett