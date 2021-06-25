Trump on 2024: ‘I’ll Be Making an Announcement in the Not Too Distant Future’

Friday on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” former President Donald Trump said an announcement regarding another presidential is coming “in the not too distant future.”

Trump said in the phone interview that he wants “a little time to go by” and watch what happens in the 2022 midterm elections. He added that in the meantime, he wanted to help people get elected, fight the deep state and fight the radical left.

When asked if he is going to play “king” or “kingmaker” in 2024, Trump replied, “I think you’re going to be thrilled. I think you’re going to be very happy. We want a little time to go by, maybe watch what happens in ’22. We are giving tremendous endorsements. Rick, I think we are 128-2 in endorsements.”

“I’ll be making an announcement in the not too distant future,” he added. “Right now, I’m helping a lot of people get into office, and we’re fighting the deep state, and we’re fighting radical left. They’re after me. They’re after Rudy. … They’re after anybody. They’re vicious. They’re vicious, and they don’t do a good job, and they’re very bad for the country. But I’ve been fighting them for five and a half years since I came down the escalator — I’ve been fighting them. But these are vicious people. And I honestly believe they don’t love this country.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent