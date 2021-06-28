Tim Scott: Making It Easier to Criminalize, Sue Cops ‘Off the Table’ in Police Reform Deal

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said that a framework on police reform has been agreed to, and while the language is still being written, “we know that we are not going to make it easier for us to criminalize police behavior and we’re not going to expose the officer to more liability. We know those two things are off the table.”

Scott said, “Well, we’ve agreed to the framework. So, we know what’s not in it, which is as important as what is in it. So, there is a framework that’s been agreed to, but the language itself is still being written. So, nothing’s agreed to until everything’s agreed to, other than the fact that we know that we are not going to make it easier for us to criminalize police behavior and we’re not going to expose the officer to more liability. We know those two things are off the table. And that’s good news for our officers.”

He added, “For the individual officer, it’s [qualified immunity] not on the table.”

