Behar: Olympian Berry Did Her Patriotic Duty in Protesting National Anthem

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that hammer thrower Gwen Berry was just doing her patriotic duty when she protested the flag and the national anthem at the U.S. Olympics trials over the weekend.

In a video from Fox News, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said, “We don’t need anymore activist athletes. She should be removed from the team. The entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States of America.”

Behar said, “Well, you know, protest is the very definition of patriotism. It basically is the basis of the country. They were protesting at the tea party, and in the ’60s, people protested the Vietnam War, which brought it to an end. Now African-Americans are protesting, you know, the fact that people do not want to face their racist past here.

The thing about Dan Crenshaw, you mentioned it in the beginning, Whoopi, he’s OK with some things. I was reading about how Tucker Carlson called General Milley a pig the other day. He called the military man who has so many medals a pig. Now, I don’t understand why Crenshaw doesn’t mention that. I understood throughout my life that the Republican Party was very pro-military. If you are so pro-military, why aren’t you mentioned that? The other thing it’s a complete distraction as usual. Oregon is on fire. The world is burning up. People are not doing enough to combat climate change. We’re all going to be in the same situation. I don’t hear word one about it. It should be in that infrastructure plan. It should be number one. People like Crenshaw should be behind it instead of distracting us with this nonsensical assault on this girl who is basically doing our patriotic duty by saying I am making a point here. That’s all she’s doing. She’s not hurting anybody.”

