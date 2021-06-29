Dem Rep. Neguse: McCarthy Will Be Called to Testify Before 1/6 Select Committee

Representative Joe Neguse (D-CO) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would be called to testify before the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Neguse said, “The select committee is structured very similar to previous select committees that have been approved by the Congress. As you mentioned, the bipartisan structure will have Democratic and Republican representation.”

Hayes said, “Kevin McCarthy, his role in this is so vexed in some ways and fraught because he’s a principal. One of the most remarkable pieces of evidence in that impeachment trial was what he was telling lawmakers about a phone call he had with the president in this moment of peril. Liz Cheney, who was kicked out of leadership of the Republican Party for refusing to basically say that Donald Trump won the election, she had this to say when asked if she thought that McCarthy himself should be subpoenaed.”

Neguse said, “I agree, Chris. I mean, I agree with Liz Cheney. Clearly, Minority Leader McCarthy has probative evidence to share with the committee. I would anticipate that he would be called before the committee, and that may extend to others as well. As you said, there are multiple threads of inquiry that really remain in some of which was the subject of the impeachment trial several months ago in terms of conversations that the president had with various individuals both at the Department of Defense and obviously here on Capitol Hill as well. I think it’s important for this committee to ultimately do a comprehensive investigation into what led to January 6th and make recommendations to the Congress so that we can prevent this kind of terrible event from happening in the future.”

