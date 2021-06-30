Obama: Worrisome that Majority of Republicans ‘Actually Believed’ Misinformation Trump Won in 2020

Former President Barack Obama said Wednesday in a video played on CNN’s “Early Start with Christine Romans and Laura Jarrett” that it is worrisome that a strong majority of Republicans “actually believed” the misinformation that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

The video was of a Tuesday interview with the former president by moderator Lonnie Bunch, former secretary of the Smithsonian, for The American Library Association Annual Conference’s closing session.

Obama said, “To see not only a riot in the Capitol around what historically had been a routine process of certifying an election, but to know that one of our two major political parties, a strong majority of people in this party, actually believed in a falsehood about those election results, the degree to which misinformation is now disseminated at warp speed in coordinated ways that we haven’t seen before, and that the guardrails I thought were in place around many of our democratic institutions really depend on the two parties agreeing to those ground rules and that one of them right now doesn’t seem as committed to them as in previous generations, that worries me.”

He added, “And I think we should all be worried.”

