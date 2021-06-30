Pompeo: ‘Very Real’ Risk Something Else Leaks from Wuhan Lab

Wednesday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the “very real” risk for another virus to leak from the Wuhan lab after allowing COVID-19 to leak and the Chinese Communist Party engaged in a “cover-up.”

Pompeo told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that the Wuhan lab where coronavirus originated is”still operational,” and there has been “no indication they increased safety procedures.”

“I think we are going to see lots of folks … come forward,” Pompeo stated. “I know the Chinese Communist Party has enormous control, but we’ve seen this before. There will be folks who were there who this was morally troubling to. They watched the cover-up. They watched doctors die under strange circumstances. They saw journalists disappear. They saw these things that will bother them deeply. And I think the Chinese Communist Party won’t be able to contain this cover-up forever. It may take months. It could take years. I think we will get those answers, but we have to be asking for them. We have to be actively working for it. We need every American citizen to understand what happened, and we need both parties on Capitol Hill working to get this information for the American people and for the world.”

“This lab is still open, Dana. This lab is still operational,” he added. “I’ve seen no indication that they’ve increased their safety procedures at this laboratory. The risk that something like this could happen again is very real, and we need to know if it came from that laboratory.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent