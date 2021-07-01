Watch: Meghan McCain Announces Departure from ‘The View’

Meghan McCain announced Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she was leaving at the end of July, after her four-season run.

McCain said, “I’m just going to rip the band-aid off. I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts, and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season here at “The View.” I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you, which I am grateful for. This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends. You know, look. COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I’m living my life, the way I want my life to look like.”

She added, “On a professional note, this show is one of the hands-down most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life, and I have had so many amazing experiences in my life, and this is definitely one of the top. It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you. You are the most talented woman on all of television, hands down. It has been too incredible to do this with you.”

The co-host McCain spared with the most, Joy Behar, said, “You and I have had our disagreements. We have had our fights. We’ve also had some drinking moments, which were rather fun and interesting. But I have to say we have in common, you and I have in common, as do all of us here where we’re on a show and we stick our necks out. We take the blowbacks. We stick by our points of view. You have done that for four years. I hope you can say I did the same thing. I really, really appreciated the fact that you were a formidable opponent in many ways and that you spoke your mind, and you’re no snowflake, missy. That’s the truth.”

