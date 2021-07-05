MSNBC’s Alksne: Ivanka Likely ‘Next Place’ NY Prosecutors Go

MSNBC legal analyst Cynthia Alksne, former federal prosecutor, said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Manhattan prosecutors who indicted the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg were likely to next go after former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Alksne said, “This is an opening salvo. Ordinarily or quite often, New York State indictments are not as detailed as this. The prosecutors went to an amazing amount of effort to show Weisselberg, ‘We have everything we need.’ They’re really not only pressuring him to flip, but the amount of detail in this indictment tells me they’re trying to tell other people you have got to flip because we have everything. We have the double books. We know what you told your tax accountant was a lie. We know that we’re going to be able to prove these cases. So I think it’s a stair-stepping, like anything, in forms of indictment, so first, it’s Weisselberg, and there are a lot of other people mentioned, individual number one, or person x signed, or person y signed. Those people who were mentioned in the indictment, I would expect they’re next, and then it builds and builds.”

She added, “I would focus it on the kids. I would focus it — apparently, they’ve had some testimony by the controller in the State of New York. That means they’ve essentially given him immunity. I would focus on the kids. My guess is Calamari is kind of easy picking, and there are similar ways to give money for the kids. We’ve heard a lot of this reporting about Ivanka Trump getting consulting fees, consulting fees, or things she may or may not have done. That looks to be the like the next place. We’ll just have to see.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN