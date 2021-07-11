Kinzinger: ‘Absolute Insanity’ to Compare Biden’s Door-to-Door Vaccinations to Nazism

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “clown politicians” claiming door-to-door vaccines were akin to Nazis is “absolute insanity.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “A number of your Republican colleagues are expressing outrage over President Biden’s call for door to door outreach to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene compared those going door-to-door to Nazi brown shirts. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert called them needle Nazis. Ted Cruz said it sounds like Soviet Russian. What’s your response to that?”

Kinzinger said, “It’s absolute insanity. What President Biden said, and maybe he could have said it slightly different, was, we’re willing to come to your house to give you the vaccine. At no point was anybody saying they’re going to break down your door and jam a vaccine in your arm despite your protest. This is outrage politics that is being played by my party, and it’s going to get Americans killed. We are on a — our party has been hijacked. My party has been hijacked. We can put out this outrageous stuff on Twitter. Yeah, I’m getting all these retweets, and everybody knows me. I’m famous, but this plane is going to crash into the crowned. If you’re a Republican vote doer not listen to Marjorie Taylor Greene. The vaccine is safe. COVID is real. Get vaccinated. Because if you are going to listen to the outrage, by the way, in March, she’s bragging about Donald Trump creating the vaccine, and now she’s saying basically the vaccine is going to kill you. I call on leader McCarthy. I call on every leader in the Republican Party to stand up, say get vaccinated, and to call out these garbage politicians. These absolute clown politicians playing on your vaccine fears for their own selfish gain.”

