CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Khan: ‘No Doubt That in Certain Settings, We Should Be Mandate Vaccination’

University of Nebraska’s College of Public Health Dean Dr. Ali Khan said Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that coronavirus vaccines should be mandated in “certain settings.”

Khan said, “If you look at who is getting severe disease in the United States, it is invariably people who have not been vaccinated. So the solution isn’t to give a booster to people who have already been vaccinated. It’s to get the initial doses to the people who have been unvaccinated.”

Anchor Poppy Harlow asked, “What do you think in your own state, for example? You had Nebraska shut down the COVID-19 response dashboard and their state of emergency. Yes, you know, you do have cases down from where we were at the height of the crisis, but they are going up because of the Delta variant. Do things need to turn around, and do vaccines need to be mandated locally?”

Khan said, “Absolutely. So what is happening in Nebraska mirrors half of the United States. We have cases that are two to three times higher than the national average, and pressure on the hospitals, and more deaths. The solution is straightforward. It is get vaccinated. And there is no doubt that in certain settings, we should mandate vaccination. Health care, long-term care systems, and prison settings and with lots of people, we should be mandating vaccination, and I’d like to see that extended to other settings, obviously.”

