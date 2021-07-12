GOP Rep. Mace: Democrats ‘Do a Very Good Job’ Pulling on Emotional Heartstrings, Using Extremism, Scare Tactics

Sunday on FNC’s “The Next Revolution,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) commented on how Democrats have been effective in pushing their so-called climate change agenda.

According to the freshman South Carolina lawmaker, Democrats’ success on the issue stems from an ability to use extremism and emotion as tools to change opinion, which has had an impact on environmental policy.

“Democrats do a very good job of pulling on the emotional heartstrings of everyday Americans, and they use extremism and scare tactics,” she said. “And I want to add one more note to your monologue, which is great. I couldn’t have said it better myself. But it was President Trump that in these last few months of his presidency, he banned drilling off the coast of South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, because that’s what the states demanded and wanted, and he did it.”

“It’s Republicans that are finding ways to be innovative here and look, you know, private innovation in the environment, today, we saw a private citizen go to space,” Mace added. “And if we allow businesses to be innovative, we can do the same thing, find the same kind of solutions for the environment as well.”

