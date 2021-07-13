Jeffries: GOP ‘a Cult Personality’ of Trump, Not a ‘Functional Party Right Now’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) pushed back against the notion that the Democratic Party has become more idealistic and woke than realistic.

Jeffries argued that the GOP is “just a cult personality” of former President Donald Trump and isn’t a “functional party right now.” He said Democrats, on the other hand, are working to solve issues related to the coronavirus.

“How concerned do you have to be about how certain things are being used against Democrats, whether it was defund the police, which was last year and most Democrats say they don’t want to defund the police anyway, or the argument over Critical Race Theory, even if it is something that, frankly, is being created by the right?” host John Berman asked.

“Well, this is an issue that is a result of the fact that the Republicans really aren’t a functional party right now,” Jeffries replied. “In many ways, they’re just a cult of personality relative to Donald Trump. They’ve got no views. These are people who are supporting the insurrection, by and large, and abandoning democracy.”

“While at the same time, Democrats are fighting to crush the virus, to provide direct relief and assistance to everyday Americans, as you indicated,” he added. “We’re going to do so in a phenomenal way with respect to the child tax credit payments that begin this Thursday, July 15. That’s going to be transformational. We’re going to revive the economy — build back better and create opportunity in every single zip code. We’ve got issues that we are working on, and the Republicans don’t. So they’re always going to manipulate, attack, and try to confuse the American people. Our challenge will be to continue to do the work and to get our message out.”

