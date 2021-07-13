WaPo’s Robinson on Giuliani, Lin Wood, Sidney Powell: ‘Hope that They Face the Most Severe Punishment Possible’

Tuesday, MSNBC contributor and Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson voiced his hope that former President Donald Trump’s legal team faces “the most severe punishment possible” for alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Robinson argued on “Morning Joe” that Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood, and Sidney Powell all had the “responsibility” and “duty” to not push “out-and-out lies” and “comment section nonsense” about election fraud.

“Thank heavens for the federal court system because it did remain strong throughout this entire disgraceful process,” Robinson stated. “Like you, I’m surprised that this hearing didn’t happen in March or April as opposed to in July, but it’s really important. It’s important because federal courts are not to be trifled with just out-and-out lies, with rumor and comment section nonsense the way that Rudy Giuliani and Lin Wood and Sidney Powell did. And they are officers of the court. I mean, they have a responsibility and a duty not to do what they did. And I just hope that they face the most severe punishment possible because it’s just important for the nation to see this, to understand just how ridiculous, how fantastical, as the judge said, these arguments were and these pleadings were.”

He continued, “There has to be some fact basis for this government and this nation to survive and to move forward. And the courts, thankfully, are sticking up for that principle, that there have to be facts; that it can’t just be whatever you want to make up about alleged voter fraud that never took place.”

