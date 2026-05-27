A Fight Club Briefing for Those Paying Attention: Peter Schweizer and Wynton Hall on AI, China, and the Invisible War for Global Control – May 31

The race to dominate AI is reshaping national security, surveillance, censorship, commerce, warfare, economic power, and global influence – and the people best able to explain what’s coming are Breitbart’s own Peter Schweizer, Wynton Hall, Alex Marlow, and Frances Martel.

Breitbart’s social media director, Wynton Hall, is also the New York Times bestselling author of Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI. This book was written to help conservatives understand what is happening before the battle for control is already lost.

Peter Schweizer of the Government Accountability Institute is also a Breitbart senior contributor and author of the number-one New York Times bestseller, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon – a book that caught the attention of President Trump and landed Schweizer in the Oval Office to provide a briefing on his China research related to this book and Chinese Communist Party plans.

Alex Marlow, Breitbart’s editor-in-chief and a New York Times bestselling author, and Frances Martel, Breitbart’s international editor, will also bring their extensive expertise to the table.

Join us for this online event with live audience Q&A …

China’s AI Ambitions: How Beijing is working to dominate the technologies that could define the next era of global power.

The Surveillance State: How artificial intelligence can be used to monitor citizens, track behavior, and enforce political control.

Big Tech and Information-Shaping: How AI systems may influence what people see, hear, read, and believe.

National Security Risks: Why the AI race is not just an economic competition, but a strategic battle with military, cyber, and intelligence implications.

This online event is for eligible Breitbart Fight Club members only, and you can become one by joining now. Select “Middleweight” membership, billed annually, and we will email you a registration pass.



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Join by midnight on Friday, May 29, and we will email your registration pass to attend this exclusive event.