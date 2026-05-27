ICE Arrests Daughter of Cuban Communist Regime ‘Old Guard’ General

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently arrested Alina Rosales Aguirreurreta, daughter of General Ulises Rosales del Toro, a longtime key figure of the communist Castro regime.

ICE sources confirmed to Martí Noticias on Tuesday that Rosales Aguirreurreta, who is a doctor according to past statements from her family, was arrested in Florida. Her 84-year-old father, General Rosales del Toro, is widely described as part of the Cuban regime’s “old guard.” While keeping a relatively low profile from the public, the Cuban general has reportedly exerted significant political and military power in Cuba throughout the years thanks to his deep ties with both late dictator Fidel Castro and his brother and successor, Raúl Castro.

Rosales del Toro has occupied several high-ranking positions in the Cuban regime and the Cuban Communist Party over the past decades — including, but not limited to, vice president of the council of ministers, agriculture minister, and chief of the general staff of the revolutionary armed forces (FAR) in addition to holding the honorary title of “Hero of the Republic of Cuba.”

Martí Noticias first reported Alina Rosales Aguirreurreta’s presence in United States territory in February. According to testimonies given by her relatives, Rosales Aguirreurreta is reportedly believed to have entered the United States in 2023 during the administration of former President Joe Biden with a U.S. B-1/B-2 non-immigrant visa issued in Havana and has resided in Miami— staying in southern Florida hoping to adjust her migratory status.

“Let it be clear: the henchmen of the Castro regime and their accomplices have no place in the United States,” Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) wrote in a social media post applauding the arrest of Rosales Aguirreurreta.

For years, Cuba-focused outlets have denounced Ulises Rosales del Toro’s family dynasty as part of the privileged Cuban regime elite that live in luxury. Members of the elderly Cuban general’s family are reportedly linked to an extensive list of businesses with ties to both the Cuban regime and its GAESA conglomerate.

Extensive photographic evidence and social media posts collected by Cuban outlets over the past years show members of Rosales del Toro’s family indulging in vacations and expensive eccentricities — all of which contrast sharply with the abject misery imposed by the Cuban communist regime on the Cuban people throughout the 67 years that it has been in power.

While the now-arrested Alina Rosales Aguirreurreta has resided in Miami since 2023, other children and grandchildren of General Rosales del Toro have lived luxurious lives in other countries and traveled to different parts of the world. Another of his daughters, Zulema Rosales Aguirreurreta, is believed to reside in Cancún, Mexico, and frequently visits Cuba, where she maintains several businesses, including a daycare in Kholy, an exclusive and expensive neighborhood in Havana.

At press time, Rosales Aguirreurreta’s arrest is ICE’s second publicly known high-profile arrest of a relative of a Cuban regime official found living in the United States. Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the arrest of Adys Lastres Morera, the sister of GAESA President Ania Guillermina Lastres. Secretary Rubio sanctioned GAESA and its chief earlier this month.

Like Rosales Aguirreurreta, Lastres Morera was found living in Florida and entered the United States in January 2023 during the Biden administration. Lastres Morera had obtained a U.S. green card and entered the United States as a “lawful permanent resident” thanks to a petition filed by her son, who holds American citizenship. Rubio terminated her Green Card and said she was managing real estate entities in Florida while aiding the communist Castro regime.

“Let me be very clear: if you threaten the national security of the United States, there will be nowhere on this earth — much less in our country — that you and your cronies can live lavishly. We will find you, and we will hold you accountable,” Rubio said in a statement last week.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.