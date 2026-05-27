President Donald Trump reacted Wednesday to Rep. Al Green’s (D-TX) defeat in a Democrat primary runoff, ridiculing the congressman while referencing Green’s past conduct during Trump’s addresses to Congress.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“Congratulations to the Dumocrat Party! Al Green, one of the most mentally deficient Congressmen in the history of our Country, has lost, in a landslide, his seat in Congress – But I will miss that lunatic not screaming and violently waving his cane at me during my next State of the Union Speech. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! President DJT”

Green, who has served in Congress for over 21 years, was defeated Tuesday by fellow Democrat Rep. Christian Menefee in the Texas 18th Congressional District primary runoff. Menefee won decisively, taking more than two-thirds of the vote when the Associated Press called the race at 7:33 p.m. with an estimated 61 percent of votes counted. At the time of the call, Menefee led with 21,678 votes, or 68.6 percent, while Green had 9,930 votes, or 31.4 percent.

The runoff followed Texas Republicans’ approval of a new congressional map in 2025 that moved much of Green’s longtime political base from the 9th Congressional District into the newly drawn 18th District. Green and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) sought to block the map in federal court, while Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) praised it as reflecting “Texans’ voting preferences.”

Menefee, a former Harris County attorney, has focused on immigration issues before and after entering Congress, including opposing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit over Harris County’s $1.35 million deportation defense fund, joining a March 2026 Democratic “shadow hearing” on illegal aliens, and taking part in a May 2026 delegation to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, where he accused ICE of “kidnapping folks in the middle of the night.”

Both Green and Menefee were also among 53 House Democrats who voted no in March 2026 on a resolution stating that Iran remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.

Green’s defeat came after several confrontations with Trump and House Republicans, including his March 2025 disruption of Trump’s address to Congress, after which the House voted 224-198-2 to censure Green. He also pursued multiple impeachment efforts against Trump in 2025, including over Trump’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, and was removed from Trump’s February 2026 State of the Union address after protesting with a sign reading “BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T APES.”