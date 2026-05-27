Freedom 250 Reveals Martina McBride, Flo Rida to Perform at Great American State Fair

Freedom 250 announced on Wednesday that country singer Martina McBride and rapper Flo Rida were among the musicians who would be performing at the Great American State Fair.

In a post on X, Freedom 250 said, along with McBride and Flo Rida, musicians such as rapper Vanilla Ice, The Commodores, singer Bret Michaels, and more would be performing at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

“Martina McBride, Young MC, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Morris Day & The Time, Flo Rida, Bret Michaels … and many more,” Freedom 250 wrote. “16 days. 56 states and territories. One unforgettable celebration of America’s 250th — live on the National Mall.”

Freedom 250 is described as “the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration” for the United States’ 250th birthday.

In a press release from Freedom 250, the organization explained that all the states, Washington, DC, and territories would be brought together “in a World Fair-style celebration of America’s 250th birthday.”

The event, which will run from June 25-July 10, will feature “live entertainment, immersive exhibits, patriotic tributes, innovation showcases, cultural programming, and family-friendly attractions stretching from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument.”

Vanilla Ice is known for the song “Ice Ice Baby,” while The Commodores, a “legendary funk and soul band,” are known for songs such as “Brick House” and “Three Times a Lady,” according to the press release.

In a statement, Keith Krach, who serves as the CEO of Freedom 250, explained that the fair would bring people together “to celebrate the traditions, innovation, music, military heritage, freedom and entrepreneurial spirit that define” the U.S., the Hill reported.

“The performers, innovators, military heroes, and everyday Americans showcased here represent the very best of who we are, and the boundless opportunity ahead,” Krach added.