A YMCA in San Francisco, California, has reportedly changed its nudity rules after patrons rallied against a transgender-identifying male who would allegedly expose his genitals in the women’s locker room.

The Daily Mail reported that a trans-identifying man who goes by “Sammy” and still has an intact penis has been “banned from flaunting [his] pre-op privates at a YMCA in liberal San Francisco after a sustained freak out by gym goers.”

The Stonestown Family YMCA reportedly posted rules that read: “Nudity should be discreet, limited, and brief.” The policy was posted in a changing room with the title “NEW YMCA LOCKER ROOMS GUIDELINES 2026.”

The Stonestown Family YMCA reportedly posted new rules barring guests from exposing their genitals to other guests.

“Nudity is permitted only while actively showering. Members are expected to put clothing on or be covered during use of the space outside of showering,” the flyer read.

“Respect privacy and personal space. Please maintain appropriate distance from others, be mindful of personal space during times of undress, and demonstrate courtesy at all times,” the flyer continued.

The outlet reported that “Sammy,” who had frequented the YMCA location for two years, has not been seen since the gym changed its rules.

The transgender-identifying man would reportedly stand naked in front of the women’s locker room mirror and bend over while blow-drying his hair. Per the report, he would allegedly “argue back, calling people not just ‘intolerant’ but also ‘drunk.”‘

The outlet also reported that protesters gathered outside the YMCA and another location, and members petitioned to make him use a designated gender-neutral space.

“The Stonestown YMCA did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Attempts to reach Sammy were unsuccessful,” per the report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.