Trump Congratulates Ken Paxton, Praises John Cornyn

President Donald Trump congratulated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for clinching the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in Texas and praised his opponent, outgoing Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Trump, who endorsed Paxton in the primary runoff last week, took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning.

“Congratulations to Ken Paxton on such a tremendous win, and to John Cornyn for having run a strong and powerful race but, more importantly, having had a truly great career,” Trump wrote.

“John will remain my friend for a long time to come, as we both watch Ken become a fantastic, common sense Senator, one who is respected by all,” he added.

Trump wasted no time in bashing Paxton’s general election opponent, Democrat James Talarico, likening Talarico to cartoon character Alfred E. Neuman:

His opponent, Alfred E. Neuman, may be the worst TEXAS candidate I have ever seen. A strong Open Borders advocate, he is WEAK ON CRIME, believes there are 6 genders, is insulting to Jesus Christ, will never support the Military, was a big Mask Wearer until recently, and is a Vegan who dislikes meat, not exactly a good way to be if you’re wanting to win an Election in Texas.

Trump added that outgoing Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who lost the Democratic primary to Talarico, would have been a more viable general election candidate for Democrats.

“Jasmine Crockett, a very low IQ individual, who is no relation to the legendary frontiersman, Davy Crockett, would have been a far better choice for the Dumocrats,” Trump wrote.

The president noted that he will have “big, beautiful rallies” for Paxton as the general election gets underway, adding, “This will be FUN!”

Paxton smoked Cornyn in the Lone Star State’s runoff Tuesday, garnering 63.8 percent of the vote to Cornyn’s 36.2 percent, with more than 95 percent of the vote accounted for, the New York Times’ live election results show.

Tuesday saw Cornyn’s support nearly cut in half compared to the March primary, when he secured 910,382 votes in a field that included Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX). In the runoff, he drew 501,725 with more than 95 percent of the vote tabulated, according to the New York Times election results.