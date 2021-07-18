Klobuchar: If Breyer Is Retiring from Supreme Court, Should Be ‘Sooner Rather than Later’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday CNN’s “State of the Union” if Justice Stephen Breyer decided to retire from the Supreme Court, it should be “sooner rather than later.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told my colleague Joan Biskupic exclusively this week that he has not made a decision on when he will retire from the court. I know you know you fellow Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal says he is very concerned about the liberal wing of the court being sustainable. So is Justice Breyer making a mistake by not retiring?”

Klobuchar said, “I’m not going to speculate on his retirement. In your exclusive interview from CNN, it was very clear that he said two reasons. One is health that he would look at and, two, the court. When you look at the court, he has to be concerned about the makeup. And you have to be concerned about how you get a justice on the court with all of the manipulation that Mitch McConnell has engaged in. “

“So, that would lead me to say sooner rather than later, ” she continued. “He makes his own decision about if he’s going to retire. But if he’s going to retire, it should be sooner rather than later if you are concerned about the court. What happens in the U.S. Senate matters.”

