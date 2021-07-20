GOP Rep. Cawthorn: Fauci Is a ‘Punk,’ ‘Pawn for the Chinese Gov’t’ — ‘He Should Be Charged for Lying to Congress’

Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) had some rough words for National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda.”

Cawthorn called Fauci a “punk” and “pawn of the Chinese government” on the heels of his appearance on Capitol Hill earlier in the day.

“[I]t really makes me angry to say that he does not want to retract his statements because he did lie to the American people,” Cawthorn said. “He did lie to Congress, which is a crime. And I’ll tell you — I normally have a great amount of respect for the people who work here on Capitol Hill, knowing that they, although we have different ideas on how to accomplish it, we are all trying to work for the betterment of the American people. But I will tell you right now, that is not the case with Anthony Fauci. He is a punk who is trying to further his own career, make himself wealthy and famous. But let me tell you, he deserves neither wealth nor fame because he has destroyed countless small businesses.”

The freshman North Carolina Republican lawmaker suggested Fauci should be charged for lying to Congress.

“He has taken years of development away from young children who are missing the best parts of their entire lives,” he continued. “He has shackled entire states and destroyed their economies,” he said. “All because of what? He wants to see his face on the news? He should be charged for lying to Congress. I thank Rand Paul for bringing it up, and I will tell you right now Anthony Fauci does not have the best interests of the American people at his heart. I believe he is a pawn for the Chinese government by giving them funding to do militaristic funding to try and figure out how they can make an animal virus more transmissible to humans. It’s disgusting, it’s wrong, and 4 million people are dead all around the world because of it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor