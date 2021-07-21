Biden on Fox News Hosts Telling People to Get Vaccinated: ‘They’ve Had an Altar Call, Some of Those Guys’

During a town hall Wednesday on CNN, President Joe Biden said that Fox News hosts had an “altar call” because they promoted coronavirus vaccinations.

FNC hosts Steve Doocy and Sean Hannity were encouraging people to get vaccinated this week on their shows.

Biden said, “One of the things, that’s happening that I’m feeling better about — I’m not being a wise guy now, you know one of those other networks is not a big fan of mine, one you talk about a lot, but if you notice, as they say in the southern part of my state, they’ve had an altar call, some of those guys. All of a sudden, they’re out there saying, ‘Let’s get vaccinated. Let’s get vaccinated.’ The very people before this were saying – I shouldn’t make fun of it. That’s good. It’s good. It’s good. We just have to keep telling the truth.”

He continued, “That’s why, for example, my wife just flew to Alaska today to do an event in Alaska about making sure people understand and get vaccinated talking about COVID.”

Biden added, “Out all of the cases, an overwhelming majority of the cases are in four of five states. There’s nothing political about this. There’s no blue or red.”

