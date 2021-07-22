Hagerty: ‘We Don’t Need Obamacare 2.0 Right Now’

Thursday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) criticized congressional Democrats trying to combine several liberal policy objectives into one bill without being open about what is in the bill, which is being championed as infrastructure.

Hagerty warned it was “Obamacare 2.0,” given the bill had to be passed to know what is in it.

“I think every one of our American supporters here think that we should be voting on things that we understand and comprehend,” he said. “There’s not text to this bill Maria. The fact that Chuck Schumer would bring it forward just shows their urgency to shove something through. It’s amazing and sort of brings you back, doesn’t it, to more than a decade ago when Nancy Pelosi said you’ve got to pass the bill before you can find out what’s in it.”

“We don’t need Obamacare 2.0 right now,” he continued. “We need to know what we’re talking about here. I certainly haven’t seen any text, and I think all of the Republicans have been united in this. We’re not going to move forward on this until we can see exactly what we’re talking about. The devil is always in the details.”

