FNC’s Baier: January 6 Hearing ‘Damning’ — Republicans Can’t Deny It Was a ‘Big Deal’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday’s broadcast of “America Reports” that today’s testimony from Capitol Police officers to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was “damning.”

Baier said, “I watched every minute of this. If you were watching, you saw compelling, at times damning, emotional testimony from these four officers who fought the line to try to protect the Capitol and the lawmakers inside. For anybody watching who looked at that and looked at the videos and their testimony about that day and thought it was not violent, I think that was an eye-opener.”

He continued, “We obviously talked about January 6 a lot in the time since then but putting it all together and seeing it again is jarring. And to listen to these officers say how they really fought to hold onto their lives.”

Baier added, “While Republicans politically are saying that this is a partisan effort and that they charge that it’s not going to get to the questions that they think are important about January 6th, why were the Capitol Police so ill-prepared for what happened that day. You cannot watch this testimony and say that it’s not a big deal. And you cannot watch this testimony and say that there are questions that are going to take us places that I don’t think we know where we’re going to go yet.”

