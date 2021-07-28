Mitch McConnell: Nancy Pelosi Is Wrong — There Are Two Separate Infrastructure Proposals in the Senate

Wednesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Kudlow,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) insisted there were two proposals being considered by the Senate, one of which he backed in a vote to proceed.

Host Larry Kudlow told his viewers the infrastructure bill was “tethered” to a reconciliation bill with a $3.5 trillion price tag.

McConnell insisted Kudlow was incorrect, to which Kudlow said he was citing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“Senator, the reason I said tethered, I really was quoting Nancy Pelosi,” Kudlow said. “That is her take. That has been her line-up to now. And some people, some conservatives are saying, the infrastructure bill — as you have just noted, core infrastructure, Senator, is a good thing, core infrastructure, a good thing. But it may be this bill opens the gate to the $5 trillion reconciliation, which is an orgy of taxing and spending and so forth and so on.”

“Yes, that is not correct,” McConnell replied. “What — if this bill never comes together on infrastructure, what they will do is simply take their version of infrastructure, and add it to the reckless taxing and spending spree. So, I don’t care what Nancy Pelosi says. In the Senate, there are two separate proposals.”

