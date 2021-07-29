Hoyer: AOC Has ‘Good Point’ about Racial Composition of Infrastructure Negotiators

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) stated that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made a “good point” when she criticized the racial makeup of the negotiators of the bipartisan infrastructure deal, but it’s ultimately the substance of the bill that matters the most.

Hoyer said, “I think the important thing is what is the substance of the bill. I take her point. It’s a good point. We believe very strongly in diversity and inclusion in the Democratic Party. And certainly, in the House of Representatives, you see that all the time. Having said that, it’s the product that ultimately we will make a judgment on when we vote.”

