CNN’s Lemon Claims ‘No One Is Talking About Lockdowns’ or School Closures, Then Says ‘It Might Have to Happen’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” host Don Lemon reacted to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) criticizing lockdowns and school closures by saying that “no one is talking about lockdowns or closing schools” and then immediately saying, “It might have to happen, if you don’t get vaccinated.”

In the clip, DeSantis stated, “I think it’s very important that we say, unequivocally, no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no mandates. Floridians are free to choose and all Americans should be free to choose how they govern their affairs.”

Lemon responded, “First of all, no one is talking about lockdowns or closing schools. It might have to happen, if you don’t get vaccinated. That’s the whole point, sir. The issue at hand is vaccination, which the governor has said that he supports.”

